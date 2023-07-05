QUINCY — A Sunday pilgrimage procession will commemorate the 126th anniversary of the death of Quincy’s Father Augustine Tolton, who is recognized as the first black priest in the United States.

The mile-long pilgrimage will begin at 4 p.m. at the Tolton statue outside St. Peter Catholic Church, 2600 Maine, then process along the south side of Maine, cross onto the east side of South 33rd Street and continue to St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery.

