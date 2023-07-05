QUINCY — A Sunday pilgrimage procession will commemorate the 126th anniversary of the death of Quincy’s Father Augustine Tolton, who is recognized as the first black priest in the United States.
The mile-long pilgrimage will begin at 4 p.m. at the Tolton statue outside St. Peter Catholic Church, 2600 Maine, then process along the south side of Maine, cross onto the east side of South 33rd Street and continue to St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery.
The procession will stop at 4:30 p.m. at the grave of Tolton to celebrate Evening Prayer with Rev. Daren Zehnle presiding and Rev. Tom Meyer preaching.
Pilgrims will pray for an end to racism and for more priests through Tolton’s intercession well as for his canonization as a saint.
The pilgrimage will end with the signing of “Holy God, We Praise thy Name,” which was Tolton’s favorite hymn.
Those who wish to participate in Evening Prayer but cannot walk in the procession are welcome to park near, but not in, the cemetery to meet the procession at the grave. Chairs and bottled water will be provided at the cemetery.
Tolton was born into slavery in 1854, and in 1862, he, his mother and siblings made a daring escape across the Mississippi River to Illinois. After settling in Quincy, he went to St. Peter’s Catholic School.
Tolton later went to seminary in Rome because no American seminary would accept a black man. Thinking he would minister in Africa once he was ordained, he instead was sent back to Quincy, where he arrived to thousands of supporters. Known for his singing and homilies, Tolton spent several years in Quincy before transferring to Chicago. He died of heatstroke at the age of 43 on July 9, 1897.
The cause for his beatification and canonization of sainthood is ongoing in Rome. Most recently, Pope Francis declared him “venerable” on June 12, 2019, the second of four steps to becoming a saint in the Catholic Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.