QUINCY — Union United Methodist Church is inviting the community to join the congregation for National Back to Church Sunday this weekend.
The church, 1101 State in Quincy, is hosting the event, which will feature assorted picnic-style games and prizes, with pre-packaged snacks and drinks, immediately following its Sunday service that starts at 8:45 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Marty Pressey, pastor at Union United, will present “Sunday is Hope for the Weary,” the first in his sermon series.
“Our goal for the event is twofold,” Pressey said. “We are using this event to encourage our members who have stayed home for a year or more to join us. We are also reaching out to invite everyone in the community who is searching for answers to come join us.