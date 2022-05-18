QUINCY — A key part of the new job for Capts. Brandon and Megan Lewis at the Kroc Center sounds simple enough.
It’s building relationships with people — from the center’s membership to those at the family services center, the thrift stores and the service extension in Hannibal, Mo.
“There’s a lot of moving parts at a Kroc Center and a lot that goes on behind the scenes with people,” he said. “Our full-time job is to get to know them and to get to build relationships with them.”
The center’s new congregational life officers were in Quincy on Tuesday to meet with Salvation Army Kroc leadership and Quincy Executive Committee members prior to starting in their new role on July 3.
“To be considered for appointment at a Kroc Center, let alone appointed here, is amazing and humbling,” she said. “We’re so excited for a new and more unique opportunity to ministry in the Salvation Army.”
The Lewises come to Quincy from Ottawa where they’ve spent the past year working in “church planting” to start new ministries and expressions of Salvation Army in the La Salle County region. Previously, the couple served two years in Pekin and four years in Indiana.
Both say they already feel welcome in Quincy, which will be home to the couple and their children, 4-year-old Griffin and 2-year-old Joanna.
“I feel like I’m bringing my children back to the kind of community I grew up in. It feels like coming home to a Midwest American river town,” she said. “I grew up in Edwardsville.”
Both children of Salvation Army officers, and officers themselves for eight years in her case and seven in his, the Lewises know settling into a new community means getting to know the people they minister with — and the people they serve.
“We want people to know we care. We want to hear their stories. We want all of God’s children to know how much He loves them, and we want to show them that love,” she said.
“We’re excited we get to join a team, a really amazing team of officers and employees who are there to do a lot more of the administrative role. Being Kroc officers for cong life means that we specifically get to focus on the spiritual formation and ministry of the gospel, focus on that relationship-building and just growing the kingdom here in Quincy and the area.”
