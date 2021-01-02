Early in New Testament history, recorded in the book of Acts, there was sharp disagreement between Jewish Christians and gentile Christians as to whether gentile males should be circumcised. Certain Jewish Christians had traveled from Jerusalem to Antioch, teaching gentile Christians that they must be circumcised, in addition to being baptized, to be obedient to God. They we’re not only urging gentiles to be circumcised, but are demanding they keep the entire Old Testament law.
This was dividing the church. The difficulty is temporarily solved by a conference at Jerusalem in which Paul and Barnabas meet with the apostles and elders. The group met and agreed circumcision and the law was not binding on gentiles. The group then sends a letter to the gentile Christians, along with a warning, to avoid certain practices that were common among pagan gentiles. Their message to the gentile Christians reads:
“For it has seemed good to the Holy Spirit and to us (the apostles and elders) to lay on you no greater burden than these requirements: that you abstain from what has been sacrificed to idols, and from blood, and from what has been strangled, and from sexual immorality. If you keep yourselves from these, you will do well.”
The question today is whether these decrees apply to all non-Jewish Christians today, or did they apply only to Christians today.
To know the answer to that question is difficult, because at least one of the prohibited items appears elsewhere in the New Testament to be a matter of opinion, not wrong in itself, but something that should be avoided if it causes weaker Christians to stumble.
Let’s look at the first item, the eating of meat sacrificed to idols. In Romans 14, Paul says this is not wrong for those who have knowledge and who understand idols are nothing. This seems to show four things are not forbidden here because they are part of moral law, so are always wrong.
The forbidden items against sexual immorality or fornication is obviously part of the universal moral law (see 1 Corinthians 6:1-12 and Colossians 3:5). This cannot be just a matter of opinion.
So, why are these four items — including the reference to “blood” — listed as things gentile Christians must avoid? Most likely, these are activities for which gentiles were particularly known for that were quite offensive to Jews. So, in desire for church unity, gentiles are told to be careful to avoid these four things, even the items that are not wrong in themselves.
The Jews were offended by these things because sexual immorality is always wrong (the seventh commandment), and they were opposed to idolatry — thus eating meat taken from a sacrifice offered to idols would be detestable to them.
But why include the eating of blood and things strangled — thus retaining its blood in the flesh — in the forbidden items? These were things forbidden to Jews by the Mosaic Law but not forbidden to Christians.
On the matter of eating blood specifically, and things strangled in the listing of prohibitions, James (in Acts 15:13) states these two points because the Jewish Christians were quite sensitive concerning them.
They knew these points of the law were abolished but still felt a repulsion of eating blood or any meat that contained blood. The Gentile Christians were asked to respect this feeling and from the motive of love, and from these alone, to not eat blood and meat that still contained its blood.