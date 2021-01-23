By JAY CRAIG
The indwelling of the Holy Spirit is one of the most blessed salvation promises God has bestowed and is bestowing on believers in this New Covenant age (Acts 2:38-39). All who are baptized — immersed — with Christ for the forgiveness of sins received this gift. At that time when the Spirit enters into us, our spiritually dead souls are raised up to a new spiritual life. From then on, the Spirit continues to live inside us (Romans 8:9-11.)
In 1 Corinthians 6:19, Paul says “your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, whom you have from God.”
And there is more. In Ephesians 3:16-17, Paul says the Spirit lives “in your inner being”, that is to say, in your soul.
Yes, the Holy Spirit lives within us and is always in direct contact with us. So, what is God’s purpose for this great gift?
The purpose of the Spirit is to strengthen us. Some believers mistakenly believe the main purpose of the indwelling Spirit is to give us knowledge. The Spirit does give us knowledge. His two main gifts are knowledge and power. But the only way he gives us knowledge is through the Bible.
How is the Bible a gift of the Holy Spirit? Well, the church is “built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets,” which refers to the inspired teachings of these men.
Who revealed this teaching to them and inspired them to speak and write it, error free? The Holy Spirit.
“No prophecy of scripture comes from someone’s own interpretation. For no prophecy was ever produced by the will of man, but men spoke from God as they were carried along by the Holy Spirit” (1 Peter 1:20-21).
The Spirit’s gift of inspired knowledge was not something new that began on Pentecost (Acts 2) through the gift of the indwelling of the Spirit. The Spirit had been inspiring prophets at least since Moses, and continued to inspire the teachings of the apostles and prophets in the early decades of the church. All this is available in the Bible. But the indwelling of the Spirit in every Christian was a new purpose not for knowledge, but for power.
One kind of power the Holy Spirit provides us is ministering power, or what we sometimes refer to as spiritual gifts (1 Corinthians 12).
But, and here is the point of this article, when Paul prays God “may grant you to be strengthened with power through his Spirit in your inner being,” he was referring to Moral power — the power to live a holy life. Read Romans 8:13 where Paul says that by the indwelling Spirit “you put to death the deeds of the body.” But we must consciously want to obey God’s will and apply our own free will to the sanctification process.