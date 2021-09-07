Better health with tai chi

Tai chi is a form of meditative exercise consisting of a series of 19 movements and one pose. It’s a godsend for many seniors, who employ its circular, slow-moving forms as an aid to the mind and body.
Meditation and medication in motion
In a study conducted by Harvard Medical School, tai chi was found to offer a number of benefits, in addition to preventing falls and reducing the effects of arthritis. The practice of tai chi has been shown to be helpful for a number of medical conditions, including low bone density, heart disease, hypertension, Parkinson’s disease, sleep disorders and stroke. It doesn’t end there, however. Tai chi has also shown to be helpful in increasing strength, improving mobility, bettering flexibility, boosting the immune system and losing weight by getting in touch with hunger cues.
Origins
Tai chi is thought to have been developed in the 13th century by a monk named Zhang Sanfeng. He was inspired to create the discipline after watching a fight between a crane and a snake. That’s right, it began as a martial art also known as tai chi chuan. “Tai chi” translates to “supreme ultimate,” and “chuan” means “fist.” Today, it’s used for anything but a form a self-defense.
The Basics
There are a number of styles of tai chi, but all involve a choreographed series of movements (also known as postures) called a form or a set. Each set has a certain number of postures. The movements are slow and deliberate. Many say it can feel a bit like dancing. Tai chi movements involve shifting your weight from one foot to another.
All of the movements are designed to create an awareness of how your feet are connected to the earth. Throughout a set, you are often slightly crouched, with your knees flexed. This posture helps to strengthen your glutes and leg muscles, which are important muscles for balance.
It’s also important to keep your back as straight possible. Over time, this postural awareness can help improve your posture in everyday life.