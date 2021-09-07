Grown an indoor herb garden

Moving dirt, bending down to dig, weed or plant, or even watering can all present a risk of injury for seniors in the physically taxing avocation of outdoor gardening.
The remedy: the indoor herb gardening.
It’s good for you
Indoor gardeners can reap all the health benefits of gardening indoors, including stress reduction and even lower blood pressure. Indoor gardens, botanists tell us, can actually improve the air quality of your home.
Plants can get rid of harmful chemicals and increase oxygen levels! It might be an indoor garden, but focusing on the cultivation of a small, dependent life form also provides a desperately needed ingredient for older adult living — a purpose.
Embrace the herb
It’s hard to put a value on herbs, but common and essential uses include aromatherapy, medicinal, and as delicious flavorings in foods. Oh, and for the beverage that might include a health-giving alcoholic spirit. Some herbs even deliver cancer-fighting antioxidants and nutrients. Check with your doctor first to make sure your herbs don’t interfere with any medications.
Essential herbs
Consider these essential herbs for your garden. Oh, holy basil. This magician can help fight bronchitis, earaches and the flu. Give it plenty of water and full sun. Mint is a blessing to the gastrointestinal tract. Italians like to say that two drops of wine is as good as an apple a day for keeping the doctor away. So, too, is oregano, rich in antioxidants as well as iron, manganese and Omega-3s. And it smells good. Pungent rosemary has antibacterial properties, and thyme has been shown to relieve respiratory infections and bacterial resistance to drugs.
Light up your life
Even the grow lights, essential to mimicking the light the sun produces to stimulate growth, could have health benefits for seniors who spend a long time indoors. The body needs sunlight and if you don’t get enough it can affect your mood and health.