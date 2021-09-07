Pickleball a popular exercise option

The founding fathers of the phenomenon of pickleball are actually probably seniors.
It’s catching on across demographic fields, but seniors were on the cutting edge of this hybrid racket sport that combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton. Harvard Medical School has studied the benefits of the sport.
The setting
Pickleball is played on a small court similar to a badminton court that looks like the top of a table tennis table. Many communities adapt a tennis court to fit the 20 foot by 40 foot pickleball court dimensions. The net is a tad shorter than a net on a tennis court. The ball is like a Whiffle ball, with holes. Paddles are a bit bigger than those used for table tennis. Equipment is available on Amazon or your local sporting goods store.
Benefits
Pickleball doesn’t require the exertion of tennis, making it easier on all the joints. It’s fast paced and good for hand-eye coordination and challenges players to think on their feet. Quick lateral movement boosts balance. The game demands use of leg, core, arm and shoulder muscles, and it’s a weight-bearing activity, which is good for your bones.
Social advantages
The game doubles as a social event. Plus, the court is small, keeping all the players (you can play singles or doubles) in close proximity.
“Social networking and the number and quality of social connections are emerging as huge determiners of health and longevity, said Dr. Aaron Baggish, director of the Cardiovascular Performance Program at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital. “Particularly for older people who might tend to be isolated, this is a great way to get out into the community and enjoy the camaraderie of a fun sport.”
There is a drawback
Pickleball isn’t an adequate aerobic workout. It won’t provide the same cardiovascular benefits as 30 minutes of jogging, Baggish said.
Pickleball is best used as a complement to a well-rounded exercise regimen.