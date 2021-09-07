Social media offers seniors connections

Social media channels are more and more being occupied by seniors, who are seeing benefits.
That’s not something you can always say about social media, but used properly there is good to be had.
Staying connected
Facebook has been a good thing for seniors, acting as a catalyst for increasing connectedness, according to a study published by Penn State. Analysis revealed that the popular social media forum effectively facilitates connectedness to loved ones who have moved away, particularly for those seniors with decreased mobility.
Lack of participation in activities can increase feelings of loneliness as well as a decrease in morale and life satisfaction. Isolated seniors engaged on Facebook showed far less incidences of these issues.
Learning and growing
In addition to maintaining ties with friends and relatives, one study found that simply learning the technology and finding their way around were in itself a form of social support for seniors that provided opportunities to strengthen the brains of older adults.
Finding new friends
Seniors aren’t only using social media to keep in touch, they’re also using it to meet new friends through online dating sites, which provides a wide range of potential romance. These are places that also appear to increase longevity and psychological and emotional well-being. A study conducted by Carnegie Mellon University examined the effect of online socialization on preventing illness. Healthy volunteers in the study with more social connections were less likely to catch a cold than socially isolated participants. Stress hormones weaken the body’s infection fighting response, but social interaction can diffuse stress.
Staying involved via social media
Social media also keeps seniors educated and engaged in their community. Social media has been a prolific conveyor of raising awareness about important issues to the nation, state or town regarding current events, scientific breakthroughs or even an investment or business opportunity.
Being active on social media helps seniors stay involved with political and civic movements important to their generation as well as the current generation.
Another plus: There’s a place on social media to interact and interject ideas and share life experiences.