Use sun protection to keep skin healthy

Seniors can be especially vulnerable to skin damage from the sun.
Too much sun exposure can increase the likelihood of older adults developing skin cancer or melanoma. It’s an issue that is gathering more importance for seniors who are living longer than ever.
What to buy
Make sure you’re using the right stuff. That is, a sun protection cream or salve that offers protection from UVA and UVB rays with a sun protection factor of 30 or above. Apply sunscreen about half an hour before exposure and reapply throughout the day.
Dress for it
Dermatologists recommend sunscreen, of course, but also emphasize covering up as much exposed skin as possible. Light-colored and lightweight fabrics allow seniors to cover up their skin while staying cool and comfortable.
A wide-brimmed hat is more than useful, too, protecting the scalp and shading the face.
Don’t forget the eyes
The National Institutes of Health estimates that 20% of cataracts cases are caused by extended UV exposure. Deploy dark-colored sunglasses for the job.
Use common sense
Always look for shade to stay out of the sun and alleviate the risks of heat stress and overexertion.
If you’re on the golf course and have to wait for the group in front of you, find a tree to sit or stand under. Every little bit helps. Earlier is better, too. The sun’s rays are typically most severe between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The most common symptoms of heat stress include fatigue, dizziness, nausea, cramps and headaches. More severe symptoms include mental confusion, flushed skin and a high heart rate. The National Institutes of Health recommends that these latter symptoms should be greeted with immediate medical attention.
Reduce your cancer risk
People who reach the age of 65 can expect to live, on average, two more decades. This means that efforts to improve the use of sun protection and reduce sunburn among older adults would likely help to reduce skin cancer risk in later decades of life.