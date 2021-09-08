Choosing a diet that is right for you

If you’re looking to shed pounds, you’ll need a combination of diet and exercise.
There are many diet options, from new and trendy to tried and true. Consider your goals and preferences when choosing a diet.
Carb-focused diets
Diets such as low-carb, Atkins and Paleo focus on your intake of carbohydrates but do not restrict protein or fats. They are ideal for people with a lot of weight to lose and are effective for reducing belly fat. If you are loath to give up your bread, however, these diets are likely not for you. In addition, your LDL or “bad” cholesterol could go up due to increased fat intake.
Intermittent fasting
Intermittent fasting is a trending diet method that focuses on restricting the time during which you can eat each day. A typical intermittent fasting method is to fast for 18 straight hours and eat for 6 hours of the day, known as 18/6 intermittent fasting. A more extreme version involves fasting for 24 hours at a time.
Intermittent fasting can have big weight loss results, but use this method with caution. Men’s Health warns that the risks include hunger, overeating when not fasting, feeling tired or irritable and becoming intoxicated more quickly while drinking.
Technology-based diets
A new wave of diets uses technology and psychology to shape food choices. Noom claims to create “long-term results through habit and behavior change, not restrictive dieting.” It’s based in cognitive behavioral therapy and aims to help you make small changes to reach your goal. The app rates food on a color-based scale and asks users to take quizzes about fitness and nutrition.
The newest incarnation of Weight Watchers employs a smartphone app to help users track their daily food intake and exercise. The Smart Points system gives users a daily allotment of points, as well as extra weekly points and earned points for exercise. It even includes a barcode scanners so dieters can simply scan the barcode of a packaged food to find its Smart Points value.
Before starting any diet or exercise plan, visit your doctor to talk about your health.