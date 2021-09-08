Having friends has its benefits

Friendships can have a major impact on your health and well-being, specifically in reducing many significant health problems, including depression, high blood pressure and an unhealthy body mass index, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Experts point out that older adults with a rich social life are likely to live longer than their peers with fewer connections. There are many reasons for this.
According to experts at the Mayo Clinic, friends are important because they:
• Increase your sense of belonging and purpose.
• Boost your happiness and reduce your stress.
• Improve your self-confidence and self-worth.
• Help you cope with traumas, such as divorce, serious illness, job loss or the death of a loved one.
• Encourage you to change or avoid unhealthy lifestyle habits, such as excessive drinking or lack of exercise.
• Friends also play a significant role in promoting your overall health.
How many friends should you have?
Experts say that quality counts more than quantity when it comes to the number of friends in your circle. Nurturing a few truly close relationships can bring you all of the benefits you’re looking for when building your friendships.
Don’t get hung up on the number of people you socialize with, but spend time making sure you’re getting positive engagement out of your interactions. Plan fun events that everyone enjoys and don’t be afraid to try new things with your friends.
How to find new friends
Life gets in the way when it comes to finding new acquaintances, especially for adults.
If you’re struggling to find new friends, take the initiative rather than waiting for invitations to come to you. This may be uncomfortable at first, but it’s a great way to open yourself up to new friendships that may be right there in front of you.
Look for groups or clubs that gather around common hobbies. Join a class at your local community college to learn a new skill and meet people with similar interests. Volunteer at a local hospital or community center to improve your chances of meeting people who have the same passions as you.