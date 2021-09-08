Journaling can help examine mental health

Journaling is the same thing as keeping a diary. It’s a way to let out your thoughts and feelings without judgment, punishment or fear.
Writing down your thoughts and feelings can help you understand them more clearly and can help you gain control of your emotions. Here are some tips on how to journal for mental health from the University of Rochester Medical Center.
Try to journal every day. Set aside a few minutes that you can dedicate to your writing.
Make it easy. Always keep a pen and paper with you. Consider keeping your journal on your smartphone or tablet so that you’ll always have it with you.
Write — or even draw — whatever feels right. You don’t have to follow any certain structure. Your journal is your private place to express whatever feelings you have. Let your words and ideas flow and don’t worry about spelling or grammar.
Benefits of journaling
Journaling can help you manage anxiety, reduce stress and cope with depression. Writing down your thoughts and feelings can help you prioritize your problems, fears and concerns. It will also help you track your symptoms so that you can recognize triggers and learn ways to better control them.
Your journal is also a place for positive self-talk that can buoy your mood. It can help you identify the negative thoughts and behaviors that affect your mood. Use your journaling time as your personal relaxation time. Consider it your time to de-stress, maybe in a quiet spot with a cup of tea. Once you’ve identified the stressors in your life in your journal, you can work on a plan to reduce your stress.
Combined with other stress-reducers
Journaling is a powerful tool when combined with other techniques to building better mental health. You can also relax or meditate every day, eat a healthy diet, drink plenty of water, get regular exercise, get plenty of rest and stay away from drugs and alcohol.
Bring your journal with you when you visit your health care provider to help clarify your symptoms and moods. A therapist or doctor can help you identify negative patterns in your life and keep your mental health journey on track.