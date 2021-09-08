Talk to your doctor about mental health

Mental health issues can be a difficult subject to broach with your doctor.
Don’t be embarrassed. Mental health problems are more common than you think and your doctor is there to help you. If you don’t feel like your doctor is listening to you, here are some tips from Mental Health America on how to open good lines of communication with your health care professionals.
Prepare
Before your appointment, write down your questions and concerns so that you can talk to the doctor about how you’re doing and what you need to move forward. Some organizations offer a checklist you can print out to organize your thoughts in advance. You can give it to the doctor if you feel like it would save time.
You can also ask a trusted friend or family member to come with you to your appointment. This person can help you and your doctor talk to and listen to each other. Then, after the appointment, go over what you heard and understood with your friend. Ask them to be a sounding board for what they heard you say and what they heard the doctor say.
At the appointment
If you believe you’re not being heard, talk to your doctor about why your concern is important to you and ask the doctor about treatment plans. If you have doubts about that plan, express them clearly and ask for more information. Ask about any other options for treatment.
You might disagree with your doctor. That’s OK. You can still reach an agreement on what treatment plan to try. You’re more likely to follow and have success with a treatment plan you agree with. Discuss the pros and cons of each treatment idea with your doctor. Whatever, you do, don’t stop seeing your doctor right away. If you don’t agree with their plan, explain what you would like to do and promise to keep them updated on how you’re feeling. Make it clear what your objections are. It’s also possible you misunderstood what your provider said. Try saying something along the lines of, “I heard you say …,” and give the doctor a chance to clarify.
It’s perfectly fine to seek a second opinion. Just keep your provider updated.