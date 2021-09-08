Therapy pool a benefit for entire community

Good Samaritan Home boasts the only heated therapy pool in our area that has the capability to raise and lower the floor height so patients with mobility issues or wheelchair-bound individuals can safely access it.
Many people take advantage of the aqua therapy for ailments such as arthritis and back pain, but it also helps stroke patients recoup by allowing them to ambulate and move more freely in the water while exercising to regain motion and mobility after such an episode.
The pool also assists in general mobility issues and discomfort for those who may have had hip, knee, or shoulder surgeries. Most importantly, you don’t need to be a resident of Good Samaritan Home to take advantage of our state-of-the-art therapy pool! All you need is a doctor’s referral for therapy.
Many chiropractors and doctors who specialize in orthopedics recommend pool therapy as an excellent option to recuperate and regain strength, in addition to providing relief. If you or a loved one want to know more about all of our rehabilitation and recovery options, contact us at 217-223-8717, ext. 4201.
Pictured: Della Peters, CNA, Pool & Physical Rehab Aide