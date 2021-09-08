Well woman visits vitally important

Most people know they should get an annual physical exam with their primary care physician.
Women also get another annual exam, usually called the well woman exam, pelvic exam or gynecological exam. Sometimes it’s performed by your PCP, but more often it’s given by a gynecologist. Keep reading to learn more about well woman exams.
When to start wellness visits
It’s a good idea to get your first well woman exam between 13 and 15, Planned Parenthood says. Your doctor may just talk with you and then do a regular physical exam. If you’re worried about your period, if it’s been heavy, painful or irregular, now is the time to talk about it. The doctor or nurses may check on height, weight and offer vaccines, like the HPV vaccine.
Be honest with your car providers about if you’re sexually active. This will let them know if you need STD testing. They may also talk with you about birth control.
Ages 21-39
Around 21, you should start getting regular pelvic exams and Pap tests. Pap tests look for abnormal cells on your cervix that could lead to cervical cancer. During this test, the doctor or nurse will put a metal or plastic speculum into the vagina and open it. They’ll then use a tiny spatula or brush to collect cells from your cervix. Those cells will go to a lab to be tested.
You’ll also need a routine clinical breast exam every one to three years, Planned Parenthood says. During your visits, the health care provider may talk about healthy relationships, mental health, emotional health and more. Answer their questions honestly; it’s important to have good communication with your providers so they can provide you with the best care.
After 40
As you age, your provider may add more tests, such as mammograms, that are required on a regular basis.
Mammograms are X-rays of the breast that can show early signs of breast cancer. Try not to get your mammogram the week before you get your period or during your period, as your breasts may be tender and the mammogram will be more uncomfortable than usual.
On the day of your exam, don’t wear deodorant, perfume or powder as these products can show up white on the X-ray.