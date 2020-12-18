CANTON, Mo. — On Monday night, Jupiter and Saturn will appear to merge into one bright light over the southwest horizon just after sunset. This so-called “great conjunction” will be the closest visible passage of the two planets from Earth’s point of view since the year 1226.
Robert Sadler, professor of natural science at Culver-Stockton College, said similar great conjunctions happened historically around 7 B.C. and again in 14 A.D. One theory astronomers have is that the legendary “Star of Bethlehem” mentioned in the Bible isn’t really a star at all, but one of these earlier conjunctions.
The best viewing time will be around 5:30 p.m. Monday, about an hour after sunset. Though the planets appear to be close enough to merge, Sadler added that they are actually more than 400 million miles apart.
To add to the once-in-a-lifetime aspect, this meeting of the two heavenly bodies will occur on the winter solstice, the longest night of the year. That doesn’t add extra time to see the show, however.
“It’s going to go down pretty quickly,” Sadler said.
With the view of the merger of the two planets happening close to the horizon, the “Christmas Star” will slip from view about 90 minutes after sunset.
Going out early to find a spot to view the event may make things a little easier on Monday.
“Go out several days before the 21st,” Sadler advised, in order to find an unobstructed view of the southwest horizon.
In addition, Sadler suggested a pair of binoculars or a telescope should allow both planets to be seen separately in the same view. Four of Jupiter’s 79 moons may be visible, as well.
Jupiter and Saturn have these meet-ups in our skies about every 20 years, but they’re not always this close, and they’re not always visible on Earth. The next time they’re this close together won’t happen for another 60 years, in March 2080.