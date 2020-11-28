QUINCY — Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in West-Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri.
The Adams County Health Department on Saturday reported 44 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 4,695 and 730 active cases. Fifty-eight people are hospitalized, with 12 in the intensive care unit, and 45 people have died of COVID-19.
With Saturday’s report, the county’s seven-day positivity rate was 4.56%.
In Clark County, 10 new positive cases have been reported since Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 468.
One was in the birth to 20 age range, and was not a CCR-1 student, five were in the 20 to 40 age range, 1 in the 40 to 60 age range, two in the 60 to 80 age range and one in the 80-plus age range.
Two cases were discovered in worksite testing. Seven had known exposure, and one had no known exposure. All of the individuals are isolated and recovering at home.
The county reported two additional deaths of previously reported cases in long-term care and has had a total of 20 deaths.