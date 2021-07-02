URSA, Ill. — An Ursa woman helped carry a message about the importance of essential caregivers to the nation’s capitol.
Julie Lewis and Carrie Leljedal of New Baden joined representatives from 14 other states in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to rally support for the Essential Caregivers Act, H.R. 3733.
The bill, introduced last month by U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York, would amend the Social Security Act to require skilled nursing facilities, nursing facilities, intermediate care facilities for the intellectually disabled and inpatient rehabilitation facilities to permit essential caregivers access during any public health emergency under the Medicare and Medicaid programs.
Supporting the bill is personal for Lewis, whose dad and father-in-law are both in long-term care facilities in Quincy, and for Leljedal, who has a 33-year-old son in a long-term care facility.
They’re both involved with Illinois Caregivers for Compromise, part of a national coalition working toward alternative solutions to the isolation of residents in long-term care as a response to COVID-19.
Facilities nationwide shut down in-person visits, leaving some residents dying from isolation and others dying alone from COVID-19. Seventeen months later, many facilities still have visiting restriction, jeopardizing the physical, emotional and mental health of residents.
“What people need to know is this affects every single one of us. Who’s to say we might not get in an accident, or our loved ones get in an accident or even a young child may need to be in a rehab facility,” Lewis said. “For the future, going forward, something absolutely needs to take place.”
Efforts across states, and now at the federal level, would allow residents of long-term care facilities to designate essential caregivers who could continue to visit and provide care during the pandemic or any other public health emergency.
“We’re not visitors. We are their voice, their caretakers. We do everything from cut their fingernails to make sure they’re wearing their own clothes,” said Leljedal, Illinois Caregivers for Compromise state spokesperson/family advocate.
“We know them better than anyone else,” Lewis said. “They’ve been separated from us when they needed us the most.”
Lewis and Leljedal listened to speakers at a press conference, led by Tenney, and Leljedal spoke during a roundtable discussion for members and staff of Congress.
“I was watching the people, and you could definitely tell they were moved. It wasn’t just my story either,” said Leljedal, who plans to go back to D.C. to testify during congressional hearings on the bill.
“I just feel very grateful that our voices are being heard,” Lewis said.
They met with Rep. Darin LaHood and staff members of Rep. Jan Schakowsky and Rep. Rodney Davis, seeking cosponsors and support for the bill assigned to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce in addition to the Committee on Ways and Means.
In Illinois, Lewis said Rep. Jil Tracy will re-introduce an essential caregiver bill in the fall.
“This federal bill will help with our state bill. We’re not giving up on that,” Lewis said.
“We are in this fight until the end,” Leljedal said. “We are going to get our loved ones’ rights back.”