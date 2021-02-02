QUINCY — With glimpses of a return to normalcy under the Restore Illinois Phase 4 plan -- including restaurants, bars, and movie theaters reopening with limited capacities and school sports starting up again -- the Adams County Health Department continues to work to make things safer for everyone.
Vaccination eligibility has continued to expand to ever-larger groups that may face more exposure to the COVID-19 virus, or may be susceptible to more severe symptoms if it's contracted. The first wave of eligible residents -- dubbed Phase 1A -- included frontline health care workers, along with employees and residents of long-term care facilities such as nursing homes.
Phase 1B opened the door to included police and fire departments, postal workers, those employed in education fields, public transit workers, grocery employees, and manufacturing and food production fields. Under this criteria, anyone over the age of 65 has also become eligible.
With the two-part vaccines available at this time, residents that enroll to get the first shot are then scheduled to receive the second. The Health Department maintains the proper level of vaccination inventory to account for this to avoid leaving anyone only "half vaccinated" due to shortages.
At the time of reporting, Adams County has the highest level of county residents in the state of Illinois having received both vaccination shots at 3.11%. More than 2,000 county residents are considered fully vaccinated as of Feb. 2, with another 12,000 having received the first shot.
"The numbers are looking strong!" said Emily Andrews, health educator with the Adams County Health Department.
The Adams County Health Department is scheduling vaccinations now for anyone eligible under the state's Phase 1B criteria. For residents that meet the criteria, appointments can be scheduled through the department's website at adamscountytogether.com/vaccinate or by telephone at 217-600-4VAX (4829).
The Health Department is expected to release criteria for the 1C phase of vaccinations in the coming days, though it's uncertain when the state will authorize moving to that phase. For those who are eligible, there is still time to get your vaccination scheduled before the next round of eligibility.
"There are still appointment times available, and those eligible can register online or via the call center," Andrews said.
The COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held at the Oakley-Lindsay Center Monday through Friday. Hours vary each day, but vaccinations are by appointment only. An appointment time will be given when the resident registers through the Health Department.
As an additional reminder, the Adams County vaccination service is also available to select residents of neighboring counties. Through a partnership with Hancock, Pike, Brown and Schuyler counties, residents age 65 and over of those counties can also contact the Adams County Health Department to schedule an appointment for vaccinations.
Adams County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The health department reports 204 active cases, with 21 residents hospitalized, three of whom are in the intensive care unit.
The Pike County, Ill., Health Department added four new cases. There are 29 active cases, with five patients in the hospital.
Marion County has reported six additional cases. There are 61 active cases in the county, including 11 hospitalizations.
In Lewis County, two deaths were reported, along with two new cases. There are 17 active cases being tracked in Lewis County.
Knox County reported five additional cases. There are 40 active cases in the county.
The Clark County Health Department reports 22 active cases, including 10 new positive patients.