PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health will partner with Pike-Scott Farm Bureau to offer two free COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Clinics will be offered 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 and 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 30 at the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau, 1301 E. Washington in Pittsfield.
Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.
Appointments may be scheduled online at idph-mychart.pchosted.com/IDPH/signupandschedule/embeddedschedule?vt=24629&dept=9001410010776 but are not necessary to get a vaccine.
Information about other vaccination clinic sites is available by calling 833-621-1284 and online at coronavirus.illinois.gov.