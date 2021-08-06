QUINCY — Before the schools open their doors and bring an unofficial close to the summer season, one last Quincy tradition returns for 2021 as the Knights of Columbus Barbeque kicks off on Friday.
The K of C Barbeque has been an ongoing tradition in Quincy since the 1960s, but had to be shuttered in 2020 like so many other events. This year, organizers hope to continue the trend of the community coming back out and coming together.
“Like every other event held this summer, it is great to get out and see people after the past years restrictions,” John Benz said. Benz is an officer with the Knights of Columbus in Quincy. “It brings out old friends and neighbors you have not seen for awhile. The K of C Barbeque is the same way, old friends have one more chance to get together before the end of summer.
“For our organization it is also an opportunity to raise funds for the various charities we help out including Birthright, several food pantries and Catholic education,” Benz added.
This year’s three-day event boasts the largest carnival in the area, including rides, games, and all the fair food one would expect. This year’s barbecue is running for three days instead of four. Friday and Saturday nights will see the event open from 5 p.m. until midnight, while Sunday’s hours will be noon to 7 p.m.
“We have a new carnival this year,” Benz said. “It should be just as big as the carnivals we have had in the past. We started a Big 50/50 Raffle this year that is normally held on Thursday nights. We will sell tickets Friday and Saturday, then have the drawing at 9 p.m. on Saturday. The jackpot has grown to $7,417 over the past 12 weeks.”
Friday night, the Barbecue will feature a performance by Jukebox Reloaded, while Saturday night has Raised on Radio taking the stage. Sunday will see the baby contest featured at 1 p.m.
Benz credits the community for helping keep the K of C operating during the pandemic.
“It is great to be back and it has been especially encouraging that the community came out and supported our Friday evening drive-thru dinners this past year,” Benz said. “That turned out very well, but would never have happened without the support of the Quincy area community. So, we would like to thank everyone in advance for supporting this year’s barbeque.”
The K of C Barbeque is free to attend, with on-side parking at no cost. Overflow parking will be at Flinn Stadium with shuttle service running to the K of C site.