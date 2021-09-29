QUINCY — Quincy Brewing Company is hosting a makers market on Saturday to celebrated their second anniversary.
From noon until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sixth Street between Maine and Hampshire will be closed to allow more than 25 vendors to set up and sell crafted products ranging from furniture and clothing to food and artwork.
Along with the makers, the Quincy Children's Museum will offer hands-on activities and the Quincy Public Library will host a story-hour at the top of every hour beginning at noon. Live music throughout the day includes saxophone player Lucas Sanor at noon, the Crossing worship band at 2 p.m., and indie-pop act The Loft at 4 p.m.
Hand-crafted treats, drinks, and food trucks will all be available during the Third Makers Market.