QUINCY — A Quincy tradition for more than three decades will again fill the streets the weekend before St. Patrick's Day.
The Quincy Family YMCA's annual Kelly's 5K Fun Run/Walk will start at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, March 14. Starting at Kelly's Tavern at 2902 Broadway, the course will again take place mostly on Maine Street. Fifteen divisions, divided by age and gender, will be open for registration. Runners will lead off the event, followed by walkers, and strollers are welcome.
Advance registration is $25 and $30 the day of the race. Awards will be presented in all 15 divisions. Registration forms are available at both Kelly's Tavern and at the YMCA, 3101 Maine.
Proceeds from the event will help fund the Dolphin Swim Team at the YMCA. Along with Kelly's Tavern, the run is sponsored by Rinella Co., Tower Pizza and Mexican, Gem City Pizzeria and Mexican, and the Abbey.
To make sure participants aren't late, remember that March 14 is also the day that clocks "spring ahead" for the start of daylight saving time.
For more information, visit quincyymca.net or call 217-222-9622.