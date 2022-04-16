QUINCY — The Oakley-Lindsay Center was filled with music, conversation and the sounds of cues breaking the racks on nearly 100 pool tables as the American Cue Sports Illinois State Association's 25th annual 8-Ball State Championships and Open 9-Ball Tournament entered its fourth of five days on Saturday.
Tournament director Cecil Messer said the organization has been incredibly happy with the entire experience, from offloading 90 pool tables last Sunday to the accommodations for players and the actual player turn-out itself.
"Some of our players from further north, the only complaint I've heard from them is that it's a little long of a drive," Messer said. "But once they're here and situated, there are some players that have been with us every year, and they've told me this is the nicest site they've been to."
Messer credits the success on the venue side to Holly Cain, executive director of the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Chris Landwehr, the Oakley Lindsay Center executive director.
"Chris has been a perfect host for us," Messer said. "There hasn't been anything we've asked that he said he couldn't get done. And Quincy has been a perfect host-site for us. If we can make things work to come back, I would say that's entirely because of Holly and Chris."
With three hotels booked with tournament operators, vendors and players, Messer said he hasn't had a single complaint come to him about the tournament site or accommodations, something he is grateful to Quincy for.
Julie Ann Mitchell, event secretary and secretary for the ASCISA board as well as a tournament player, said the only mild issue she's heard from players is that they wish the space was open all night.
"We have some players that would go twenty-four hours if we could let them," she said. "But every place has their own rules, and they understand that."
Mitchell said the amount of space available in the OLC has been a boon to the tournament.
"What's really nice is that we have all the tables in one room. As a player, that makes it easier to know where you need to be. And there's enough space to have plenty of room between the tables," she said.
Marvin Fitzwater, a player from Georgetown, agreed with the raves about Quincy as the host for this year's event.
"I love the city," Fitzwater said. "I love being here on the river. I think this venue is a beautiful place. The tournament set up is just great. Everything's going really smoothly for us. All the places for us to stay are really close. So it's all been a really great experience so far."
Mitchell said that the tournament would be excited to return to Quincy in years to come based on how well the event has run so far.
"We love this area," she said. "The people have been great, the food is amazing here. If we can make the details work out, I think everyone would love to come back again in the future."
"We looked at probably 12-13 areas around the state that could have worked for us," Messer said of the process that led to the tournament selecting Quincy as a host. "We have to look for a place that's easily accessible for players to get to, we have to have enough space, the square footage, for all the tables. Now that we're here, I would say that we've been really happy with the way this has worked out for us here.
The ACSISA tournament will conclude on Sunday as more than 22 classes of competition wrap up the five-day tournament and the tables vanish from the floor of the OLC as the fields shrink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.