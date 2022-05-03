AUGUSTA, Ill. — The Augusta Assembly of God Church will hold its annual chicken noodle dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
The drive-through meal is available at the church, 605 Railroad Street.
The menu features chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, dinner roll, dessert and drink for $8 per person.
Area delivery and more information are available by calling 217-440-0280.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.