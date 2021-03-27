QUINCY — Adams County Democrats held a rally Saturday morning to encourage voters to head to the polls while early voting is open. Candidates for three positions spoke briefly in Washington Park before reminding the audience that the courthouse is open to cast votes ahead of the April 6 general election.
Former senator and former Illinois Director of Agriculture John Sullivan kicked off the morning, throwing his support behind Nora Baldner’s campaign for mayor of Quincy.
“Her hard work, her dedication and her commitment to her community,” Sullivan said are some of the reasons he supports her run. Sullivan added that Baldner is “a great individual, a great candidate, and she’s going to make a great mayor for Quincy.”
Baldner herself spoke on the main points of her campaign’s platform: improvement, inclusivity and innovation.
“In order to fix our roads, we need to increase the budget and revenue,” Baldner said. “In order to increase the revenue, we need to increase the number of people who work here, who live here and who visit here. And in order to increase that number, we need to go beyond our reputation as a city of refuge and become a city of welcome, for everyone. No matter their age, race, orientation, occupation or origin.”
Balnder said she sees this a moment in history that could redefine Quincy.
“We’re on the brink of an opportunity to grow, become vibrant, and be known as a community that takes care of each other,” she said.
Public safety is also a concern that Baldner mentioned as a driving force in her campaign.
“The current administration has stripped away funding for both our fire and our police departments,” Baldner said. “We have fewer officers on the streets, we have fewer firefighters on the trucks. You can’t balance the budget on the back of safety for our community.”
“It’s very important that we have bold leadership and a new direction. It’s time that we stop the status quo. It’s time to stop doing business as usual. We are 11 days out from the election, and it’s time to get out the vote. There are signs of spring everywhere, and there are signs of change coming to Quincy,” Baldner noted, indicating her campaign signs around the gathering.
Bill Burns, running for Quincy Township supervisor, made a call for everyone to get to the polls.
“We need you to get out and vote,” Burns said, “especially in an election like this, where (we expect) low voter turnout, every vote truly does matter.”
In Quincy’s Fourth Ward, Jeri Conboy is running for the aldermanic seat in this election. She spoke about her inspiration for running.
“I have seven grandkids,” Conboy said. “When I decided to run for this position, the 6- and 10-year-olds asked me what that means and what I’ll do. I asked them ‘What do you think I should do? What do you think the city should do?’ They said ‘You should keep people safe, have good roads, have good housing for people, and you should check playgrounds so we have a safe place to play.’”
“I think that’s a pretty good platform,” Conboy said.