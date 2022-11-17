QUINCY — The Bring Entertainment to Quincy Committee is looking to revamp its application process.
The committee reached the consensus after denying an application from Quincy University Thursday.
The QU application for $5,000 was to offset costs of both the Hansen-Spear Funeral Home Classic basketball tournament slated for Friday and Saturday, and the NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Midwest Regional Tournament which started Thursday. The application was submitted when the women's volleyball team was named top seed and host of the tournament earlier this week.
Though the committee does have discretion on individual applications, the program was designed to have applications submitted no less than 90 days prior to an event.
Along with the timing of the application, Chairman Ray Wilson also questioned the need for the funds. Based on the projected costs and revenue Quincy University submitted, he noted that the school showed most, if not all, of their expenses were expected to be met.
The committee discussed a possible re-working of the program guidelines and application processes.
Mayor Mike Troup said he would like to see a heavier weight given to the projected hotel occupancy for any given event. The reasoning for this, as he explained to the committee, is that while attendance is important, actual hotel stays are more likely to feed in to dollars being spent on food, drinks, and other purchases.
Committee staff secretary Jason Parrott said a meeting with representatives of the Quincy Hotel and Lodging Association would be helpful in getting those operators on board in reporting numbers of guests related to any given event. The hard data generated would be hard for aldermen to refute when more funding is requested from the committee, Troup added.
In regards to the timely filing of applications, Holly Cain, executive director of the Quincy Convention and Visitors Bureau. said organizations can submit applications for tentative events. She said for events that are possible but not certain, such as the volleyball tournament, applications can be submitted on the possibility of the tournament being awarded to Quincy, rather than waiting until the announcement is made. If an event ends up not coming to town, then the application can be withdrawn without penalty.
The committee also discussed adjusting the project to place more emphasis on bringing new events to Quincy, as opposed to being a budget source for existing events. Parrott suggested the committee may want to consider a tiered approval system when events would be eligible for reduced amounts in their second and third years before phasing out eligibility.
