QUINCY — After a year of an unwanted break, the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Thursday that plans are moving forward with this year’s Dogwood celebration and parade.
Originally postponed with an April 2020 announcement, last year’s Dogwood festivities were all but eliminated due to the surging COVID-19 pandemic.
“Realizing that canceling a tradition that our community has celebrated since 1969 was going to be difficult, I was encouraged by many that it was the right decision,” Chamber president and CEO Latonya Brock said. But “canceling the Dogwood Parade last year sent the message of how critical it was for the Chamber to lead as our community dealt with the coronavirus.”
A small “Honk for Health Care” was held in place of the parade, but it was far different from the lined curbs of Maine Street that are hallmark of the parade.
“The Dogwood Parade signals the beginning of Spring celebrations in our community,” Brock said. “We can enjoy floats, bands, the blooming of the unique dogwood flowers, and more. The Chamber was able to pivot and plan a Honk for Health Care with over fifty businesses participating. While this wasn’t Dogwood, our health care workers enjoyed it.”
In 2021, the Chamber is putting plans in motion to bring the Dogwood Festival closer to normal. The Blessing Health System Dogwood Parade will be held on Saturday, May 1, kicking off at 9:20 a.m. on Maine Street. The theme for this year’s parade is “Celebrating the Hero in All of Us.”
In a statement released by the Chamber, parade participants are encouraged to use the theme to show how their businesses and organizations pivoted over the last year to continue to provide for their customers, clients, and members, as well as staying connected to the community and the world.
“Releasing (the news) that the Chamber can host the Blessing Healthcare System Dogwood Parade is an honor that gives me a sense of pride to celebrate with our community,” Brock said. “I am looking forward to the ideas, creativity, and excitement around the 2021 celebration of Dogwood.”
The Chamber said businesses and organizations that signed up for the parade last year do not need to register again but they may need to update their registration. Registration will open on Tuesday, April 6 at 10 a.m. to update, or for new registrations.
Along with the parade, the Chamber provided information on additional events happening as part of the Dogwood Festivities. The Little King and Queen pageant will be hosted at Quincy Town Center on April 29. St. James Lutheran Church on Jefferson Street will be hosting a family-friendly block party. Additional details on these and other events will be announced soon from the Chamber.
“This year’s celebration will be especially welcomed and celebrated as our community persevered in the face of a health crisis,” Brock said. “We are thankful to be able to kick off annual community events with the Dogwood Parade.”
The Chamber continues to encourage anyone coming out for any of the festivities to be mindful that the pandemic has not ended.
“I encourage those coming out to stay in your groups of less than fifty, social distance, and wear masks,” Brock said. “We are doing great as a community with vaccinations, keeping our numbers at a minimum, and serving other counties in the state of Illinois. Let stay safe, vaccinate, and celebrate together and remain open as a region.”
For more information, contact the Chamber’s communications and public relations manager, Kenyetta McFall, at 217-222-7980 or kenyetta@quincychamber.org.