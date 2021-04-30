QUINCY — The tradition of Dogwood Days has returned for 2021, with events kicking off Thursday night and lasting into the weekend.
The official start of the celebration will be at the St. James Lutheran neighborhood block party from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, including a ribbon cutting from the Chamber of Commerce at 6 p.m. The block party will feature yard games, face painting, fried fish and chips and more to start off Dogwood weekend.
Thursday night saw the Dogwood “Little King & Queen” pageant at the Quincy Town Center courtyard. Boys and girls ages four to eight competed to represent the Dogwood theme of “Celebrating the Hero in All of Us.”
Since the event was canceled in 2020, the 2019 Queen and King, Mia Ingalls and Ace Mayer, were on hand to pass on the titles. The 2021 royalty are Queen Morgan Hanlin and King Garrett Hankin.
The newly-crowned Dogwood ambassadors will ride in the Dogwood parade beginning at 9:20 a.m. Saturday. Before then, Friday sees the return of Concerts in the Plaza at the First Mid-Illinois Bank Plaza between Sixth and Seventh streets on Maine Street, followed by the block party in the evening.
Alongside the parade on Saturday, the Quincy Farmers Market opens for the season in Washington Park. The market will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Following the parade, a Newcomer Dogwood Parade Mingle will take place at the Quincy Brewing Company, 110 North Sixth St.
“The Dogwood Parade signals the beginning of spring celebrations in our community,” Latonya Brock said when the return of the event was announced. Brock is the president and CEO of the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce. “We can enjoy floats, bands, the blooming of the unique dogwood flowers, and more! I’m looking forward to the ideas, creativity, and excitement around the 2021 celebration of Dogwood.”
During the parade, along with marching bands and floats and animals on display, there will be a chance for spectators to help the community, as well. Golden Bridges will be collection non-perishable food items all along the parade route. This will be the third year Golden Bridges has worked with the National Association of Senior and Specialty Move Managers (NASMM) to provide hunger relief in America.
Golden Bridges president Suzanne Ellerbrock said NASMM works with Move for Hunger to celebrate Senior Move Management month each May.
“The Dogwood Parade is a great opportunity for us to participate, and to make a difference at the local level,” Ellerbrock said.
For all Dogwood related information, visit quincychamber.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/quincychamber.