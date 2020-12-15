QUINCY — Dot Foods will cover the admission of the first 200 cars that visit the Festival of Lights on Thursday.
In a press release, Dot Foods CEO Joe Tracy said family has been at the center of everything the company does since his parents started the business 60 years ago.
“We love supporting the families in our community, and working with Quincy Festival of Lights to cover the admission for 200 families is a fun way we can do that this year,” Tracy said.
The Festival of Lights is open from 5 to 9 p.m. daily through New Year’s Day at Moorman and Wavering parks. Vehicles enter off North 36th Street. Regular admission is $15 per car or $30 for buses up to 15 passengers.
“We have a responsibility to provide the best experience for families that we possibly can, and Dot Foods is going to allow us to enhance that experience,” said Eric Dooley of the Festival of Lights. “It’s a perfect fit for what we want to accomplish.”
For more event dates and sponsors, visit festivaloflights.org.