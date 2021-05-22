QUINCY — The Quincy Exchange Club held its 69th Golden Deeds Award ceremony on Friday, honoring recipients for both 2020 and 2021.
The event was presented a little backwards, as former club president and host Art Awerkamp said, because that can happen after a pandemic.
According to Awerkamp, the Golden Deeds Award is presented annually for making a difference to the quality of life in and around Quincy. For 2021, the club reached out to former Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore, Jerrod Welch, the Adams County Health Department’s public health administrator, and Adams County Emergency Management director John Simon among others to request their input on the volunteers that made a difference in the fight against COVID-19.
“We were given a list of some of the most dedicated volunteers,” Awerkamp said. “The committee decided immediately there was no way we’d be able to narrow the list down.
“Nor should we.”
Awerkamp announced that the 2021 edition of the award was presented to all Adams County health care professionals and the number volunteers that have helped the community over the past 15 months. A plaque to mark the award was presented to Chris Landwehr, executive director of the Oakley-Lindsay Center, which played host to the Adams County Health Department’s testing and vaccination sites for several months. The plaque will be permanently installed at the OLC.
Following the presentation of this year’s award, the Exchange Club went back to 2020, when they announced Harold Mast as the 68th recipient of the award. Because of the pandemic, no award ceremony was held last year, so the club recognized Mast for his achievements this year.
“Harold Mast is a good man,” Cullan Duke said. Duke is the current Exchange Club president. “And he’s a patient man. We’re 14 months late.”
Duke said the honor was in recognition of a true lifetime of volunteering for the 78-year-old Mast.
“Not just year,” Duke said. “Not just decades. But his entire adult life.”
Duke said that Mast was a well-known figure at many events fueled by volunteers, including Fishing for Freedom, Great River Honor Flight, and countless Exchange Club events. Most notably, Mast was a familiar face at events hosted by both Quincy Notre Dame High School and Quincy University for more than 50 years.
“I’m a numbers guy,” Duke said. “And when I was putting these notes together, this is what I saw. Quincy University was established in 1860. Quincy Notre Dame, 1867. That means that Harold has been volunteering for them for basically a third of their existence.”
Duke added that one of the nominating the club received summed it up best by saying people like Mast are the reason communities like Quincy are safe, comfortable, and enjoyable places to live.
“This is a worthy, and long overdue, chapter in our Book of Golden Deeds,” Duke concluded.
Mast himself was reluctant to comments on the award, but he did thank the Exchange Club for 69 years of honoring the work of volunteers in the community.
“I do think it would be nice if there were some younger volunteers coming in,” Mast said about the future of volunteer service. “But I understand they have families. And I think being with family is very important place to be, too.”
“Sometimes I think I might be worthy” of this recognition, Mast said. Most of the time, though, “no, it’s just a thing I like doing,” he added.