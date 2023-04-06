Fishing Expo set April 22 at JWCC Ag Center STAFF REPORT Apr 6, 2023 Apr 6, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PERRY, Ill. — University of Illinois Extension and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will sponsor a youth fishing expo on Saturday, April 22.The expo begins with check-in at 8:30 a.m., followed by the program at 9 a.m. at the John Wood Community College Agricultural Education Center, 37803 Ill. 104.Youth will attend four educational sessions, learn about fishing safety and have the opportunity to fish. All participants will get a fishing pole and other fishing- and 4-H-related items.The expo is open to all interested youth ages 5 to 18.4-H membership is not required to attend. Current 4-H members can attend at no cost, and the cost is $20 for non 4-H members.Registration, due by April 14, is available online at go.illinois.edu/4HFishingBaylis.More information is available by contacting Holly Whitaker at hcsharpe@illinois.edu or 217-357-2150 or Siera Duesterhaus at snthomps@illinois.edu or 217-223-8380. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fishing Agriculture Art The Economy Artistic Crafts × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.