QUINCY — After being dormant for years, Saturday morning saw the resurrection of the Holiday Toy Ride to support the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.
Paul Pogue had been a part of the Great River Road Harley Davidson riders group and had helped with the Toy Ride for several years.
“When the Harley dealer closed, the group kind of disbanded,” Pogue said. “So the event didn’t happen for about four years.”
Pogue said the idea to bring the ride back has been talked about among the members of the Great River Corvette Club, for which Pogue is the treasurer. Early in November, the pieces came together at another community event.
“The day of the Veterans Parade, both the Muddy River Riders and the Corvette Club were there, and both groups went, separately, to Native Wings for lunch,” Pogue said. “I knew a bunch of the riders from back in the Harley days, and we started talking. We said we ought to get together and resurrect the toy ride. So that’s what we did, we were able to get this put together pretty rapidly.”
Eddie Griffin, president of the Muddy River Riders, also works at the Salvation Army in Quincy. He said that the donations of the Toy Ride have been missed.
“It’s just the little extra help for them each year that we wanted to bring back,” Griffin said. “We just planned to grab a few tags here and there, just to try and get this thing moving again. We ended up with a lot more than we planned on.”
Around 150 separate items were collected from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree at Smith Brothers Powersports, where the groups gathered Saturday morning. Along with the assistance of the Tri-Township Fire Department and with an escort from the Quincy Police Department, the riders and Corvettes made a parade to the Quincy Kroc Center.
“It’s nice to get it going again,” Bryan Smith of Smith Brothers Powersports said. “It’s for a good cause, it’s good for the community, and that’s really what it’s all about.”
Griffin said he hopes to see the Toy Ride continue going forward.
“The two groups worked so well together, “he said. “As far as I’m concerned, I want to keep this going in the future.”
