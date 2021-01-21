HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Jaycees and Golden Eagle Distributing Co. have mutually decided to cancel the 2021 Chili Cookoff fundraiser due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year would have been the 38th year for the annual fundraiser, which traditionally fills the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center with teams and participants tasting the various recipes. The event has raised thousands of dollars for local groups and organizations such as AVENUES, the Northeast Humane Society, Bear Creek Sports Park and Great River Honor Flight.
"We are disappointed but looking forward to welcoming everyone back in 2022," the Hannibal Jaycees announced in a release.
More information is at hannibaljaycees.org.