QUINCY — As part of the Dogwood weekend, the Friends of the Log Cabins Association will be hosting an open house at the Quinsippi Island log cabin village.
Three of the four Lincoln-era log cabins, along with the church, corn crib, and stone smoke house will be open for viewing from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Historical interpreters will be inside some of the structures and available to answer questions.
Self-guided tour information can be found at the Friends of the Log Cabins website, logcabinvillagequincyil.com, and there will be a limited number of information sheets available on Sunday at the village.
The log cabin village is located on Quinsippi Island, accessed from the bridge at All America Park just off Bonasinga Drive. The cabins are available for viewing from the outside all year, until 11 p.m. every day, as part of the Quinsippi Island park.