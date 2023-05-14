QUINCY — An early afternoon storm didn't dampen the spirits for those attending the first MayFest, co-hosted by the Dick Brothers Brewery and Quincy Brewing Company.
"This is just fun," Ahmad Williams said. Williams is originally from Aurora, but moved to Quincy about a year ago. "This is amazing, even though the weather was terrible this morning, people come out when there's something fun to do."
Williams was helping his friend Jose Terrazas, who made the trip from Aurora for the home-brew competition, one of the highlights of the MayFest activities.
"I'm looking at the route to possibly go professional and start selling," Terrazas said. "Right now I'm just a home brewer doing these sorts of competitions."
Terrazas said he enjoys giving people an opportunity to try something new that they might not otherwise have a chance to try.
"Quincy Brewing is here, and they have a lot of great beers, but even a brewery can only have so many tap-handles. When you get a bunch of homebrewers like this, they can experiment more and you get some crazy stuff."
Along with the beer and wine offerings for the adults, there were activities for the younger guests, as well. The Quincy Children's Museum had an array of interactive activities for kids, and the Quincy Axe Co., had their mobile axe-throwing trailer set up for all ages. Dick Brothers Brewery was also hosting tours through the historic tunnel system under the buildings.
Laura Sievert, executive director of Arts Quincy, said she got a call at the last minute to run the tie-dye stations, allowing families to create their own wearable artwork.
"Having young kids, it's nice to have this opportunity," Chris Vlasvich said. Vlasvich was tie-dying different items with his family. "I think it's something more families want when there are events like this in town. Kids get to see their friends from school at events like this, and it's just a good time for everyone."
Vlasvich said he's been happy to see an increase in the family-friends activities at events like MayFest increasing in the last several years.
"This is what nonprofits are for," Sievert said. "We should be serving the community with free activities."
The first annual MayFest was set to run through Saturday night, with music throughout the day by the Heidelberg German Band, a set from the Second Stringers, and Matt Roberts Blues Band closing out the evening.
