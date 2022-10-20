QUINCY — A new effort aims to empower male youth through mentoring and leadership training.
“The goal is to create young adults that make positive choices and a positive impact on Quincy,” said Mark Philpot, a member of Men Making A Difference.
MMAD plans to kick off the effort with a Community Give Back BBQ from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday on the Bella Ease Campus, 707 Broadway.
“We’ll have some information about some of the programs that we’re thinking about starting, but basically it’s an opportunity to get together, relax, enjoy one another’s company and connect with our youth,” Philpot said.
The barbecue is free and open to the public with music and food available “until we run out,” Philpot said.
Dennis Williams with Teen Reach spearheaded MMAD, pulling together community activists over the summer to begin looking at additional ways to benefit young people and to make a positive impact on the community.
The organization already is working toward developing a student curriculum focused on civic involvement, conflict resolution and making good choices.
In addition, “there has been serious concerns about a lack of mentoring programs in the Adams County area, especially with under-represented communities,” Philpot said. “We wanted to provide a medium for that.”
Over time, Philpot sees MMAD benefiting both young people and the community.
“We see a number of individuals who decide that once they graduate they leave the area,” he said. “Our goal is to cultivate the base we have of good students, help make them better and have them stay so Quincy continues to grow and flourish.”
