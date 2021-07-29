QUINCY — There is still time to register for Saturday's Moonlight Ride for Hunger: Christmas in July.
Registration for the fifth annual ride must be completed by Friday. The ride will start with a 1.75-kilometer Christmas Cookie Crawl at 6:30 p.m., and the 10-mile bike ride through the decorated Bill Klingner Trail at 8:30 p.m. Both start in Clat Adams Bicentennial Park.
The Christmas Cookie Crawl is for all ages. Participants will walk along the river to All America Park and then back collecting Christmas cookies along the way.
Since 2017, the Moonlight Ride for Hunger has raised more than $30,000 for Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry.
Ride Director Bob Daly said the mission behind the event is the most important thing.
"We're excited to see everyone come to this family fun event to help feed the hungry in our area," Daly said.
A major sponsor of the event, the Blessing Health System, along with other sponsors, Madison-Davis Bicycle Shop and Red Cactus USA, recently provided a $25,000 check to Horizons.
“Food insufficiency is not a new problem in our country or community, but the pandemic and rising food prices have made the challenge even greater for many people,” said Maureen Kahn, president/chief executive officer, Blessing Health System/Blessing Hospital. “Blessing Health System is proud to partner with Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry and the other sponsors of the Moonlight Ride for Hunger to face this challenge and help our neighbors together. That’s what community is all about, working together.”
Last year, Horizons served 50,000 meals and gave away an estimated 1 million pounds of food in the area.
“We are honored to have Blessing Health System’s faithful sponsorship for our event. Partnering with them to bring health to our community has never been more important. Because of COVID, Horizons is serving people who have never needed help with food relief. Blessing’s gift to the Moonlight Ride for Hunger is a lifeline for these very people,” said Sarah Stephens, executive director of Horizons Social Services “Our partnership is only fitting, as we have a shared mission to bring health to our community.”
Registration can be found at wgca.org. Registration for the ride is $35 for adults, free for the children's ride with a paying adult and $15 for the Christmas Cookie Crawl.
All participants are required to wear a helmet and have a light on their bike.