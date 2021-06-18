QUINCY — The Reserve Organization of America (ROA)’s Illinois Chapter 35 will hold their next meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The meeting will be an online virtual event featuring speaker Carlos Fernandez, retired WGEM president and chairman of the Great River Honor Flight.
Lt. Col. John Gebhardt, USAF (ret.), secretary and treasurer for ROA Chapter 35, said holding the events virtually allows current and prospective members and guests the opportunity to attend from their homes.
In a statement, Gebhardt said the organization is working to secure extended pay for guard and reserve members called to active duty during the pandemic, as well as those tasked with capitol security at both the state and federal levels.
Andrew Lombardo, Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve, said the ROA is the only congressionally chartered advocate for reserve and National Guard services.
“They are 100-percent focused on advocacy for the Reserve Components, their families and veterans in order to keep these forces READY to serve the nation’s call,” Lombardo said.
To request the meeting link for Wednesday night’s virtual event, please send an email to ILROAChapter35@gmail.com.