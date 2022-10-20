QUINCY — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup on Monday signed a proclamation recognizing Oct. 24 as World Polio Day in Quincy.
This recognition marks efforts as part of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative to help raise both funds and awareness against the disease. Rotary International, a core partner in the Initiative, has raised more than $2 billion and used countless volunteer hours to help protect nearly three billion children in 122 countries.
"We are very happy that Mayor Troup is helping the Rotary Club of Quincy bring awareness to our efforts to eradicate polio," Jayne Fry, Rotary Club of Quincy president, said. "For more than 30 years, Rotary has made it a priority to try to help rid the world of polio."
To help mark World Polio Day, Rotary Club of Quincy will host two events as fundraisers to support that cause.
On Monday, Oct. 24, "Pints for Polio" will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Quincy Brewing Company, 110 N. Sixth. There will be a $5 cover charge for the event, and the evening will feature a bourbon raffle.
On Nov. 5, Rotary will hold the second "End Polio Now" popcorn and bourbon pairing event. This event will take place from 6-11 p.m. at the Quincy Boat Club, 401 Bonansinga Drive. Guests will be able to sample six different types of bourbon, as well as be able to participate in a live auction, raffle, and cash bar. Tickets for the "End Polio Now" event are $50 each and include one raffle ticket for the evening's drawings.
For more information on these events or to purchase tickets, please visit Rotary Club of Quincy on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.