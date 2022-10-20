QUINCY — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup on Monday signed a proclamation recognizing Oct. 24 as World Polio Day in Quincy.

This recognition marks efforts as part of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative to help raise both funds and awareness against the disease. Rotary International, a core partner in the Initiative, has raised more than $2 billion and used countless volunteer hours to help protect nearly three billion children in 122 countries.

