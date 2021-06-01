SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — As the Illinois legislative session came to an end this week, Senator Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) had one last piece of business she wanted to complete.
Senate Resolution 28 was introduced to honor Grace Schell of Liberty. October 4, 2021 will mark the one-year anniversary of Schell’s death in an ATV accident. With the passage of the resolution on Monday, that date will be celebrated as #BeLikeGrace Day.
In a statement released following the passage of the resolution, Tracy said Schell set an example that should be honored.
“Grace Schell was deeply committed to her faith, and her life was a reflection of love,” Tracy said. “Her brief life taught many people to be the best version of themselves, to be kind, to be generous, to be willing to go the extra mile for someone, to respect and love their neighbors, to smile, to laugh, and to care about those around them.”
Holly Schell, Grace’s mother, said she sees this resolution as a way to carry that message to an even wider audience.
“Nothing will ever fill that piece that we lost when Grace gained eternity,” Schell said. “But this resolution gives her voice power, and gives us hope that her message will forever live on through this resolution but more importantly in the hearts and minds of those her message touches.”
“The resolution brought and passed by the Senate has taken Grace’s impact and life and magnified it,” she added. “This resolution shows just that, how a simple spark can turn into a roaring flame.”
This past Saturday, the Liberty and Camp Point high school baseball teams, rivals on the field, came together to pay tribute to Grace and the movement started in her name. Schell’s family threw out the ceremonial first pitch while the teams were dressed in #BeLikeGrace t-shirts in their respective school colors.
Now that same sense of community has reached the halls of the Illinois Senate with Tracy’s resolution.
“With the help of Senator Tracy and the entire Senate, we have continued what Grace started,” Holly Schell said. “We have given her an even bigger stage to spread her message.”
“This resolution honors this young lady and celebrates her life because she had the kind of attitude – in a pandemic – that all of us need,” Tracy said. “Let’s show grace every day. Respect, happiness, gratitude, every day.”
A copy of Senate Resolution 28 will be presented to the family of Grace Schell as a symbol of respect for her legacy of kindness.
“People ask us how we think Grace would want to be remembered,” Schell said. “We think she would want people to see her as a young lady who was living her Christian faith, and who was always trying to think of others above herself.”