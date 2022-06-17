QUINCY — A trichotomy of Juneteenth celebrations will get under way Saturday as First Baptist Church, under the leadership of Senior Pastor the Rev. Orville Jones Jr., unveils the “Still We Rise” Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. behind Jackson Lincoln Pool, 701 N. Eighth.
The first of three events will feature the Quincy High School drumline, Pastor Shawn Jones and the Praise Dance ministry, and re-enactments with W.T. Johnson impersonating either Sojourner Truth or Harriet Tubman.
Jones is particularly looking forward to an appearance by the Hip-Hop Double Dutch Express Bus from Champaign.
“It is colloquially referred to as College on Wheels,” Jones said. “It incorporates some of the STEM and STEAM educational programs with hip-hop music in a way that should attract a younger audience.
“It’s the brainchild of Dr. William Patterson, and I’m really looking forward to seeing it on the streets of Quincy.”
In addition to the entertainment and re-enactments, Jones said visitors will be able to enjoy a variety of ethnic food vendors and barbecue, as well as three bounce houses — one of which is specifically for adults.
“So you know I’m going to grab my tennis shoes and get ready to bounce,” Jones said.
Juneteenth is the traditional commemoration date of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, and it became federal holiday last year.
This year the official Juneteenth celebration (June 19) happens to fall on Father’s Day, which Jones also believes will play a role in Saturday’s celebration.
“We cannot overlook that,” Jones said. “We will have some presentations that address the importance of both happening on the same day.”
The trichotomy continues June 24 and June 26, with concerts playing a key role on both days.
On June 24, The Voices — a singing group that Jones compares favorably to both the Temptations and Isley Brothers — will entertain guests at the Town & Country Inn and Suites. Two days later, Francis Fonza and Brandon Williams will lead the Juneteenth Community Choir and Ebony Voice Ensemble in a 2:30 p.m. performance at First Baptist Church.
For information about all three events, contact First Baptist Church at 217-223-4468 or email Lena Jones, jlena7319@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.