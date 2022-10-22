Chuck Johnson, of Blessing’s Behavioral Health Services, left, and Richard Elsenpeter, chairperson of Together with Tri-State Veterans, chat before a press conference on Jan. 21, 2021. Together with Tri-State Veterans will host their third Veterans Resource Fair on Thursday at the Kroc Center in Quincy.
QUINCY — The Tri-State Veterans Support group will host the third Veterans Resource Fair on Thursday, bringing together national, state and local veterans organizations as well as businesses and community leaders for a one-stop information outlet.
"When a man or woman is in the service, they know what to do, where to go, who to talk to when there's something they need," Richard Elsenpeter said. Elsenpeter is the chair for Tri-State Veterans Support. "They have their squad, platoon, company, their buddies and chain of command to help. If they don't know, then someone can tell them.
"But when they get out, they're not surrounded by that support any longer," he continued. "This gives veterans the opportunity to get out and find the resources that are available for them."
Elsenpeter said that one of the benefits to having resources collected in one location is that it helps the veterans for whom getting out to various offices may not be such a simple task.
"A lot of the vets, of course, have jobs and it's harder to get away," he said. "And then there are those who were injured or who are dealing with PTSD, and even leaving the house for something is a big task. It's not that simple for them to go from place to place to place. But they need the resources, too."
An opening ceremony at 1 p.m. will lead into the Resource Fair from 1:30-6 p.m. at the Salvation Army's Kroc Center, 405 Vermont St. in Quincy. The Fair will feature around three dozen vendors onsite, dedicated to assisting military veterans, presenting information on resources offered to those who served.
Elsenpeter said the past years' fairs have been held on weekends, and on weekday mornings. The afternoon and evening event this year is intended to help those vets who have a different schedule.
"This lets us see what works best for the most people," he said. "What's good for one person may not work for another, so we want to be as accessible as possible."
The Veterans Resource Fair is open and free for anyone to attend, with a focus on veterans and their families. For more information, follow Tri-State Veterans support at facebook.com/TSVRI/.
