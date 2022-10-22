Veterans Resource Fair

Chuck Johnson, of Blessing’s Behavioral Health Services, left, and Richard Elsenpeter, chairperson of Together with Tri-State Veterans, chat before a press conference on Jan. 21, 2021. Together with Tri-State Veterans will host their third Veterans Resource Fair on Thursday at the Kroc Center in Quincy.

 H-W File Photo/Katelyn Metzger

QUINCY — The Tri-State Veterans Support group will host the third Veterans Resource Fair on Thursday, bringing together national, state and local veterans organizations as well as businesses and community leaders for a one-stop information outlet.

"When a man or woman is in the service, they know what to do, where to go, who to talk to when there's something they need," Richard Elsenpeter said. Elsenpeter is the chair for Tri-State Veterans Support. "They have their squad, platoon, company, their buddies and chain of command to help. If they don't know, then someone can tell them.

