QUINCY — Tickets for the Quincy Preserves “Behind Garden Gates” tour are now available to purchase at supporting retailers.
The tour will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. Ten gardens throughout Quincy will be visited, including the Lorenzo Bull House at 1550 Maine St., 1501 Kentucky St., and 205 Woodlawn Court.
Tickets may be purchased in advance at Emerald City Jewelers, 2001 Maine St., Kirlin’s Gifts in Quincy Town Center, or during the June 11 Blues in the District in Washington Park. On the day of the tour, tickets may be purchased at the Lorenzo Bull House. Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 on the day of the tour.
For more information, please visit the Quincy Preserves Facebook or Instagram pages, or visit quincypreserves.org.