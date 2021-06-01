QUINCY — The United Way of Adams County announced that Friday will be this year’s Day of Caring event.
Formerly called the Day of Action, the annual event is an opportunity for volunteers to give back to their community through service projects with one of the United Way’s partner agencies.
For 2021, 11 agencies have been selected for participation in the Day of Caring. Those agencies are Horizons Social Services, Cheerful Home, the Community for Christ assistance center in Camp Point, Retired Seniors Volunteer Program (RSVP), Transitions of Western Illinois, the Salvation Army Family Store, Advocacy Network, Quanada, the YMCA, Mississippi River Valle Boy Scouts’ Camp Saukenauk, and the City of Quincy.
Nearly 100 volunteers have already signed up to participate in Friday’s event, with sponsorship provided by Blessing Health System, Quincy Medical Group, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, Refreshment Services Pepsi, and the Penny Power grant from Adams Electric Cooperative.
Volunteers will gather in Washington Park between 8-8:30 a.m. before leaving for their work sites. Various jobs at the work sites will be done between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. with the day wrapping up back at Washington Park around 1:30 p.m.
Jenna Hull, United Way’s director of programs and services, said the Day of Caring is a great opportunity for volunteers to provide needed services within the community.
“It is a way for volunteers to see the true value and impact of United Way and the programs and services we support,” Hull said.