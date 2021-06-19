QUINCY — Jadyn Vogel may have provided a hint to what the future holds for the Quincy Derby.
Shortly after winning an unprecedented sixth straight Stock Division championship, Vogel said Saturday’s title run — which was arguably her most impressive — was “probably” her swan song.
Oh, she assured she will be returning to the derby, but may be concentrating solely on the Super Stock class in the future. Vogel has basically outgrown the smaller Stock cars. Plus, she needs new worlds to conquer after completely dominating the Stock division since 2016.
If Saturday’s latest championship winds up being Vogel’s exit from the Stock class, it was certainly an entertaining way of saying sayonara.
Vogel was pressed like never before, forced to win five straight races coming out of the losers’ bracket. She defeated Tanner Wisely twice in the finals. Ironically, it had been Wisely who sent her to the losers’ bracket with a victory in the winners’ bracket semifinals.
“I felt kind of devastated,” Vogel admitted, after the early loss to Wisely on the 18th Street hill adjacent to Bob Mays Park.
By the time she had finished her charge through the losers’ bracket of the 17th annual derby, the 12-year-old Vogel’s demeanor had changed.
“I was so excited, a sixth straight championship ... I kind of felt all fizzy,” she said.
Vogel’s mom, Kristi, was equally excited.
“This (championship) ... was the most gratifying of them all,” she said, while trying to talk through the expected tears.
If Vogel’s Stock career has ended, she will leave the division with a 50-6 record, including a 9-1 mark Saturday. Overall, the Quincy racer is 58-14, including an 8-8 mark in Super Stock competition.
Vogel is the career leader in all major derby categories, including titles, victories, total races (72), final-four finishes (7) and winning percentage (.806, including an .893 mark in Stocks).
Stock runner-up Tanner Wisely nearly followed in older brother Tyler’s footsteps from a year ago. Tyler was the defending Super Stock champ and finished fourth Saturday.
The Wisely brothers’ dad, Todd, admitted he was disappointed that Tanner could not hang on in the Stock division after winning the first matchup against Vogel, but quickly pointed out he “could not have been prouder” of his sons’ performances.
“Both of the boys will be back next year,” said Todd Wisely, whose family hails from Coatsburg.
Finishing third in the Stock division was Noah Tasco (5-2), while Elliana Slee (6-2) placed fourth.
Tyler Wisely continued to establish himself in the derby record book. He now boasts a 35-12 overall record and ranks fourth behind Vogel, Kaelyn Hess (47-14) of Quincy and Cooper Kleinkopf (38-28) of Danville, Iowa, in combined victories. Hess and Kleinkopf are retired from derby racing.
Other champions crowned Saturday included Alyssa Robinson of Quincy in the Super Stock class and Jordyn Liesen of Quincy in the Elite Masters division.
Robinson (7-0) went unscathed en route to defeating Maddie Maas (6-2) in the finals. Easton Kuhlmeier (5-2) finished third and Tyler Wisely (5-2) fourth.
Liesen was unbeaten (4-0) in the Elite Masters group, toppling Alexandria Meyers in the finals. Logan Stice was third.
Hall of Fame inductee
Quincy’s Aspen Gengenbacher, who will be a senior journalism/political science major at the University of Missouri this fall, was the ninth Derby Hall of Fame inductee. She was honored prior to the start of Saturday’s action.
“I always remembered this as such a family event,” Gengenbacher said. “It was always so much fun. I can remember waking up in the morning (on the day of the event) and looking so forward to racing.”
Gengenbacher, a 2017 graduate of Quincy Notre Dame High School, had three runner-up finishes in the derby and still ranks among the top 10 girls drivers with her 19 career wins.
Gengenbacher also sang the national anthem Saturday.
Derby notes
— Rookie of the Year was Easton Kuhlmeier for his third-place finish in the Super Stock class. He was the highest finishing first-year driver in either of the two major classes.
— The Hard Charger award went to Kalli Mullen for six straight victories in the losers’ bracket of the Super Stocks.
— Five former Derby volunteers who have recently died were honored before Saturday’s first race: The Rev. George Yutzy, Dan Buckley, Gene Hutter, Linda sade and Gena Awerkamp.
Buckley, a longtime member of the Optimist Club — the principal sponsoring body of the derby — is credited with developing the “buddy” cars now used in the annual Super Kids Derby. The cars allow kids with physical and/or emotional challenges to race in their own specialized competition.
— The titles won by Vogel and Robinson increased the number of championships won by Quincy drivers to 22 in the Super Stock and Stock divisions. Danville, Iowa, has produced two winners and 10 other cities and towns one apiece.
— The number of championships won by boys (17) and girls (17) in the Super Stocks and Stocks is now even. Girls have won 10 of the last 12 in those two classes since 2016.