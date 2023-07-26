QUINCY — The gates of the Adams County Fair officially opened on Wednesday, and the first order of business was to select the newest ambassador for the county with the Miss Adams County Fair Queen pageant.
Nineteen-year-old Morgan Widmer of Quincy took the crown while wearing the wedding dress her mom, Trudy Willis, wore when she married her husband, Mike. Widmer was one of eight teens competing for the title.
"I'm honestly just so blessed," Widmer said. "These girls are so amazing and each one of them are so deserving of the crown. They're all so kind. I've made seven new best friends, and I wouldn't have been able to do what I did up there today without them."
Widmer is a graduate of Quincy High School and will be starting her sophomore year at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville this fall.
Ahead of the Miss Adams County Fair Queen pageant, the grandstand stage saw the crowning of the next Little Miss and Mister Adams County. Hope Campbell will spend the next year representing the county as Little Miss, alongside Jordan Oenning, 2023's Little Mister.
During the Miss Adams County Fair pageant, the seventh Sweethearts of Adams County were presented to the crowd. The Sweethearts program provides a unique opportunity for individuals of all ages with intellectual or physical disabilities to experience being a queen or king for an evening.
The Sweetheart of Adams County Pageant is open to all ages from three to 99, and is meant to give individuals a chance to focus on their abilities and gain life skills, self-confidence and happiness.
Following her crowning Wednesday, Widmer's first official event as Fair Queen will be Thursday's competition to name the new Miss Teen Adams County Fair and Jr. Miss Adams County Fair.
Over the next year in the role, Widmer said she wants to spread word about what the Adams County Fair is all about, as well as setting an example for others.
"My role as queen is to be a role model, not only to the younger girls out there but to girls my age, as well," she said. "And I'll have the opportunity to represent Adams County at the Illinois State Fair."
The 81st Adams County Fair continues through the weekend before closing out on Tuesday evening. Along with carnival rides and traditional fair foods, guests can see livestock on display, family-friendly events including performances from the Cincinnati Circus, and a country concert on Saturday featuring Jo Dee Messina and Tracy Byrd.
For Widmer, she had only one plan for the rest of her first evening as Miss Adams County Fair Queen.
"I'm going to get a good night's sleep and just rest tonight, because I have to be back out here bright and early in the morning," she said.
