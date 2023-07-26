QUINCY — The gates of the Adams County Fair officially opened on Wednesday, and the first order of business was to select the newest ambassador for the county with the Miss Adams County Fair Queen pageant.

Nineteen-year-old Morgan Widmer of Quincy took the crown while wearing the wedding dress her mom, Trudy Willis, wore when she married her husband, Mike. Widmer was one of eight teens competing for the title.

