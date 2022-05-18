QUINCY — The fine art of boxing was on full display Monday evening just outside the YMCA’s BFIT Room.
With a half-dozen plates filled with multiple colors in front of them, young and very eager participants from the Halyard ’44 Boxing Club dipped their gloves and went to work. The two-minute sparring sessions against the outside wall created a variety of canvasses that will be for sale at Saturday’s inaugural Q-Town K.O. tournament at The Crossing.
Coach Deki Cvetkovic said the exercise in artistic expression is all about encouraging the young boxers to understand another side of the sweet science, and to enjoy what they’re doing.
“Maybe they won’t be a champion, but they will be a better person,” Cvetkovic said, during a rare moment when he wasn’t moving or talking with someone. “Sometimes I’m rude. I like discipline. They know I’m not going to yell, because I don’t like to repeat what I’m trying to teach them.
“But they listen. I’m impressed with the way they pay attention, the way they work, and how they’re thinking of getting better as boxers.”
Cvetkovic’s effort to bring a USA Boxing-sanctioned fight card to Quincy coincides with the one-year anniversary of the YMCA’s boxing program, which thus far has been ignited by Cvetkovic’s unwavering commitment to the sport and his competitors.
YMCA Marketing Manager Kayla Houchin said Cvetkovic’s boundless energy and boxing background has enabled the YMCA to offer 90 minutes of instruction four times a week, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Cvetkovic emphasizes the sport’s fundamentals, including proper stance and punching, timing and agility, as well as how to properly defend yourself.
“Coach Dan is a terrific promoter of the boxing class, and his tireless enthusiasm for teaching and providing quality instruction has made this into a popular program here (at the YMCA),” Houchin said. “We’re hopeful that Saturday’s event will be the start of something more regular in that fans and families can come out and enjoy a sport that normally they wouldn’t be able to see around Quincy.”
Assistant coach Billy Marquart — who lost a 12-round decision to Chuck Wepner for the New Jersey state heavyweight title in March 1973 at Embassy Hall in North Bergen — said teaching self-discipline to the young boxers is equally important. (Two years later Wepner fought, and lost, to Muhammad Ali for the world heavyweight title in Cleveland.)
“We want these kids to be able to defend themselves, never be afraid, but don’t go looking for a fight,” Marquart said. “A good boxer doesn’t have to start trouble but if it comes your way, you can defend yourself.
“But, basically we’re here because we like working with the kids and want them to learn the sport the right way.”
Jacob “Sweet Pea” Sextons, Keagan “Bonecrusher” Paul and Jessica Bezley are three of the Halyard ’44 boxers who will compete Saturday.
“It’s going to special,” Cvetkovic said, “after 40 years, Quincy and the surrounding area will have a USA Boxing-sanctioned event to attend. The (QHS) Blue Devil Orchestra will perform the national anthem, there will be a surprise performance at intermission, and there will be excellent competition.
“I’m hoping that we put on a great show for the sport, and that the people have more opportunities to see live boxing here in the Quincy area,” Cvetkovic said.
