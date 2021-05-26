QUINCY — The Quincy Family YMCA will host an open house from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday to provide information on this year's summer day camp programs.
Camp counselors and the camp coordinator will be on hand to answer questions parents might have about the day camp. Along with details of the camp activities, there will also be information about the off-site field trips, themes for the week, and other programs that will be a part of the camp.
Registration is open now for YMCA's summer day camp. Camp starts June 7 and runs through August 13. For more information, please contact Jim Chamberlain at 217-222-9622 ext. 205.